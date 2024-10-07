Chris Olave News: Struggles in tough matchup

Olave was held to two receptions off of four targets for 10 yards in Monday's 26-13 loss to Kansas City.

The premier slot receiver struggled against the Chiefs' premier slot corner Trent McDuffie. Olave finished with his worst fantasy outing since Week 1 despite receiving two extra targets. The 2022 first-round pick provided at least 80 receiving yards in his previous three contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't be down on the Ohio State product ahead of a Week 6 tilt against Tampa Bay.