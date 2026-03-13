Chris Paul News: Returning to Washington
Paul signed a one-year contract with the Commanders on Friday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Paul was selected by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started in eight games over the first three years of his NFL career but started at left guard in 15 of 17 regular-season games in 2025. Paul appears likely to retain his starting spot for the 2026 campaign.
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