Chris Rodriguez News: Doesn't get RFA tender
Rodriguez is an unrestricted free agent after the Commanders opted against tendering him, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
A restricted free agent tender would've cost at least $3.5 million, so the Commanders may still try to re-sign Rodriguez at a lower cost. He's proven competent as a power runner, but without much hint of the pass-game skills that would allow him to handle larger snap counts.
