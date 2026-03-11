Chris Rodriguez headshot

Chris Rodriguez News: Doesn't get RFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 2:17pm

Rodriguez is an unrestricted free agent after the Commanders opted against tendering him, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

A restricted free agent tender would've cost at least $3.5 million, so the Commanders may still try to re-sign Rodriguez at a lower cost. He's proven competent as a power runner, but without much hint of the pass-game skills that would allow him to handle larger snap counts.

Chris Rodriguez
Jacksonville Jaguars
