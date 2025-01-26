Chris Rodriguez News: Inactive for NFC Championship Game

Rodriguez (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Rodriguez will be sidelined for the second playoff game in a row. The second-year running back was active but did not appear in Washington's wild-card win at Tampa Bay, and he logged 35 carries for 173 yards across nine regular-season appearances. The Commanders will once again roll with Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols at running back versus Philadelphia.