Chris Rodriguez News: Paces Commanders in rushing yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Rodriguez rushed the ball 11 times for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Rodriguez was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game to account for the absence of Brian Robinson (hamstring). He tied for the team lead in rushing attempts and was surprisingly more effective than both Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols. This marked Rodrguez's third active game this season, though he had exclusively played on special teams on the first two occasions.

