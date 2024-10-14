Fantasy Football
Chris Rodriguez headshot

Chris Rodriguez News: Placed back on practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Rodriguez reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Rodriguez was elevated ahead of a Week 6 loss to Baltimore with Brian Robinson (knee) unable to suit up. However, Rodriguez saw little action, logging zero offensive snaps and four special-teams snaps. Rodriguez has been elevated twice so far this season, and his likelihood of being active on game day again Week 7 could hinge upon whether Robinson needs to miss another game.

