Chris Rodriguez News: Placed back on practice squad

Rodriguez reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Rodriguez was elevated ahead of a Week 6 loss to Baltimore with Brian Robinson (knee) unable to suit up. However, Rodriguez saw little action, logging zero offensive snaps and four special-teams snaps. Rodriguez has been elevated twice so far this season, and his likelihood of being active on game day again Week 7 could hinge upon whether Robinson needs to miss another game.