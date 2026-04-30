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Chris Rodriguez News: Projected as lead back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Sports Illustrated's John Shipley projects Rodriguez to open the season as the Jaguars' lead running back.

"Though I am not sure there will be enough of a difference between [Rodriguez's] workload and Bhayshul Tuten's worth talking about," Shipley wrote Thursday. After Travis Etienne left for the Saints in free agency, Jacksonville signed Rodriguez to a two-year, $10 million deal. Rodriguez played for coach Liam Coen in college at Kentucky, and the Jaguars have pointed out how they like Rodriguez's ability to earn the tough yards after contact after he finished eighth out of 58 qualifying running backs in yards after contact per attempt (3.46) last season. The coaching staff certainly has an affinity for Rodriguez, and Tuten is going to have to show more than he did as a rookie (3.7 yards per carry) to earn more playing time.

Chris Rodriguez
Jacksonville Jaguars
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