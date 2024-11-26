Fantasy Football
Chris Rodriguez News: Signed off practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

The Commanders signed Rodriguez off their practice squad Tuesday.

Rodriguez was cut by Washington last week but quickly re-signed with the practice squad. The Commanders are once again dealing with injuries in the backfield, as Brian Robinson is tending to an ankle issue, and Austin Ekeler is in the concussion protocol. If neither can play Sunday against the Titans, Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols would handle running back duties.

