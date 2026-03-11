Chris Rodriguez News: Signing with Jacksonville
Rodriguez is signing a two-year contract with the Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Commanders decided not to give Rodriguez a restricted free agent tender, and the Jaguars pounced on an opportunity to add some power to their backfield. With Travis Etienne off to New Orleans, the Jags currently have Rodriguez, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen as favorites for the top three spots on the depth chart. They could still add more via free agency or the NFL Draft, but right now it looks like a good spot for Rodriguez to earn playing time in a promising offense.
