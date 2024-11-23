Chris Rodriguez News: Waived by Washington
The Commanders waived Rodriguez on Saturday.
Rodriguez was a health inactive in Week 11 against the Eagles. With Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols all healthy, Rodriguez was the odd man out after rushing 13 times for 56 yards in limited action. Rodriguez will likely be a candidate to land back on Washington's practice squad should he clear waivers.
Chris Rodriguez
Free Agent
