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Chris Rumph News: Re-signs with New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Saints re-signed Rumph on Thursday.

Rumph appeared in all 17 regular-season games for New Orleans last season and recorded 47 tackles (24 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup as a part-time defensive player and special-teams stalwart. He should fill a similar role in 2026.

Chris Rumph
New Orleans Saints
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