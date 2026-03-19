Chris Rumph News: Re-signs with New Orleans
The Saints re-signed Rumph on Thursday.
Rumph appeared in all 17 regular-season games for New Orleans last season and recorded 47 tackles (24 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup as a part-time defensive player and special-teams stalwart. He should fill a similar role in 2026.
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