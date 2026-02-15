Chris Rumph News: Sets career high in tackles in 2025

Rumph played in 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, recording 47 tackles (24 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defended.

Rumph joined the Saints on a one-year deal after missing the entire 2024 campaign with a foot injury. The 27-year-old saw more playing time in New Orleans than he did during any of his first four seasons with the Chargers, but he still spent most of his time on special teams. Rumph enters the offseason among a large group of pending free agents for the Saints.