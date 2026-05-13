Chris Smith headshot

Chris Smith Injury: Getting waived from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Jets waived Smith (undisclosed) from their injured reserve list with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith only spent a couple days on the Jets' injured reserve list before parting ways with the team entirely. Unless he's claimed during the current waiver period, he's on track to become an unrestricted free agent.

Chris Smith
 Free Agent
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