Chris Smith headshot

Chris Smith Injury: Reverts to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Smith (undisclosed) reverted to the Jets' injured reserve Monday.

Smith was not claimed off waivers and will now stay with the Jets on injured reserve until such time that he is healthy enough to rejoin the active roster or once again be waived to join another team. The free safety played 14 games last season, split between three separate teams, and is primarily a special teams contributor.

Chris Smith
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app