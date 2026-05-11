Chris Smith Injury: Reverts to injured reserve
Smith (undisclosed) reverted to the Jets' injured reserve Monday.
Smith was not claimed off waivers and will now stay with the Jets on injured reserve until such time that he is healthy enough to rejoin the active roster or once again be waived to join another team. The free safety played 14 games last season, split between three separate teams, and is primarily a special teams contributor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app