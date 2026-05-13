Chris Smith headshot

Chris Smith Injury: Waived from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 10:29pm

The Jets waived Smith (undisclosed) from their injured-reserve list with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith spent only a couple days on the Jets' injured-reserve list before parting ways with the team entirely. Unless he's claimed during the current waiver period, he's on track to become an unrestricted free agent.

Chris Smith
 Free Agent
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