Christen Miller News: Returns to practice
Miller (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Miller exited Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars early due to a shoulder injury. The nose tackle has since recovered from the issue and is back in action. Miller will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys to put together one last gameday performance before the regular season commences. The second-round rookie will likely be utilized as a depth option and special teams player throughout the 2026 season.
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