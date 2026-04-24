Christen Miller headshot

Christen Miller News: Selected by Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 4:50pm

The Saints selected Miller in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Miller (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) makes contributions that don't show up in the box score, so while he didn't post big numbers at Georgia he did make meaningful contributions to their otherwise strong interior trench rotation. Miller has the ability to hold up as a nose tackle/two-gap tackle, so if the Saints put forth an improved run defense there's a good chance Miller will have something to do with it.

Christen Miller
New Orleans Saints
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