Christian Barmore headshot

Christian Barmore Injury: Expects to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Barmore (illness) is likely to participate at practice Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barmore has spent the entire season thus far on the non-football illness list due to blood clots, but it now looks like he could have a path to suiting up in Week 11. His status will be a point of interest when New England releases its final official practice report of the week Friday.

Christian Barmore
New England Patriots
