Christian Barmore headshot

Christian Barmore Injury: Placed on non-football injury list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

New England announced Thursday that Barmore (illness) has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Patriots' official statement reads: "The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation. We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever." Barmore's placement on the NFI list rules him out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

