Christian Barmore headshot

Christian Barmore Injury: Progressed toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Head coach Jared Mayo stated Wednesday that Barmore (illness) could begin practicing soon, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Barmore has been on the non-football illness list since August when he was diagnosed with blood clots. A potential return this season for the Alabama product would be a major boost to the Patriots' defensive front, as they progress through the second half of the season.

Christian Barmore
New England Patriots
