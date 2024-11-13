Christian Barmore Injury: Progressed toward return
Head coach Jared Mayo stated Wednesday that Barmore (illness) could begin practicing soon, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Barmore has been on the non-football illness list since August when he was diagnosed with blood clots. A potential return this season for the Alabama product would be a major boost to the Patriots' defensive front, as they progress through the second half of the season.
