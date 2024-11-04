Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Barmore headshot

Christian Barmore Injury: Progressing towards return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Coach Jerod Mayo said Monday that Barmore (illness) was getting "close" to returning to practice, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Barmore has been on New England's non-football injury list for the entire season up to this point dealing with blood clots, but it seems there's a growing chance he'll be able to play at some point in 2024. If the Patriots saw fit to activate him during the week, his next chance to suit up would come Sunday at Chicago.

Christian Barmore
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now