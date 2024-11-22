Christian Barmore Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Barmore (undisclosed) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Barmore continues to have his workload managed as he works his way back from blood clots which sidelined him until Week 11 against the Rams, and he finished that contest with three solo tackles while playing 20 snaps on defense. Thursday marked Barmore's only practice of the week, but he's expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC East clash.