Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Barmore headshot

Christian Barmore Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Barmore (illness) participated at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

As expected, Barmore was able to make his long-anticipated return to practice ahead of Week 11 after a blood clot diagnosis back in August had kept him off the field up to that point. If he can practice in full Friday, there's a good chance he'd suit up for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Christian Barmore
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now