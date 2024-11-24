Christian Barmore Injury: Should play Sunday

Barmore (not injury related) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots seem to be managing Barmore's practice workload after he was diagnosed with blood clots in August and ended up missing the first 10 games of the season before debuting in last Sunday's loss to the Rams. He played 20 snaps and logged three tackles in that game, then sat out practices Wednesday and Friday this week and logged a full session Thursday. Assuming Barmore is officially cleared ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll likely have his playing time monitored closely in Miami, but he could see a slight uptick in his snap count from Week 11.