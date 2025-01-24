Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford Injury: Absent for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 9:16am

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Benford (concussion/personal) will not practice due to personal reasons and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Benford already faces the task of gaining full clearance from the concussion protocol if he's going to suit up for Sunday's road AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, and a personal issue now adds an additional wrinkle to his potential availability. With Taylor Rapp (hip/back) ruled out to face Kansas City, it would be a notable boost for Buffalo's secondary if Benford does manage to take the field.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now