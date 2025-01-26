Fantasy Football
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford Injury: Out for rest of AFCCG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Benford (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City.

Benford suffered a blow to the head in the first quarter, quickly being diagnosed with a concussion. The defensive back suffered a concussion in the team's AFC divisional-round matchup with the Ravens and his status moving forward will now be in question if the Bills advance to the Super Bowl. In Benford's absence, Cam Lewis and Kaiir Elam will see an uptick in usage in the secondary versus Kansas City.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
