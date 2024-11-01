Christian Benford Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Benford (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Benford began the Bills' week of practice as a full participant; however, he downgraded to limited work both Thursday and Friday, suggesting he could be trending toward not playing Sunday. If the third-year cornerback is unable to play in Week 9, expect Kaiir Elam and Ja'Marcus Ingram to see increased snaps with the Bills' first-team defense.