Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Benford (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Benford began the Bills' week of practice as a full participant; however, he downgraded to limited work both Thursday and Friday, suggesting he could be trending toward not playing Sunday. If the third-year cornerback is unable to play in Week 9, expect Kaiir Elam and Ja'Marcus Ingram to see increased snaps with the Bills' first-team defense.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now