Christian Benford Injury: Working through wrist injury

Benford (wrist) was a listed as a limited practice participant on the Bills' injury report Thursday.

Benford was a full practice participant Wednesday, but a wrist injury limited his participation during Thursday's session. Friday's injury report should shed light on the severity of the injury and his chances of playing against Miami on Sunday. If Benford cannot play, Cam Lewis figures to be the top candidate to start at corner alongside Rasul Douglas and safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin.