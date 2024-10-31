Fantasy Football
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford Injury: Working through wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Benford (wrist) was a listed as a limited practice participant on the Bills' injury report Thursday.

Benford was a full practice participant Wednesday, but a wrist injury limited his participation during Thursday's session. Friday's injury report should shed light on the severity of the injury and his chances of playing against Miami on Sunday. If Benford cannot play, Cam Lewis figures to be the top candidate to start at corner alongside Rasul Douglas and safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
