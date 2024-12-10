Fantasy Football
Christian Benford

Christian Benford News: Breaks up two passes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Benford finished with eight tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

The cornerback set season highs in both categories. In total, Benford has 52 tackles (41 solo) and eight pass breakups, including an interception, on the year. He has also played on at least 85 percent of the defensive snaps in all 12 games he's suited up for this season.




