Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Benford has cleared concussion protocol and has resumed football activities, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Benford suffered a concussion during the first quarter of the Bills' AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs, and it wasn't until about a week after the game that he cleared protocol, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. Benford finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 64 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses (including two interceptions) and two forced fumbles over 15 games.

