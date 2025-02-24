Christian Benford News: Clears concussion protocol

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Benford has cleared concussion protocol and has resumed football activities, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Benford suffered a concussion during the first quarter of the Bills' AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs, and it wasn't until about a week after the game that he cleared protocol, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. Benford finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 64 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses (including two interceptions) and two forced fumbles over 15 games.