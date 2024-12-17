Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford News: Logs first sack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Benford logged six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble during Buffalo's win over Detroit on Sunday.

Benford had a dominant outing during Sunday's victory as he recorded the first sack of his career. The 24-year-old will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Patriots.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now