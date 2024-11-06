Fantasy Football
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford News: Practices in full Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Benford (wrist) was estimated as a full participant for Buffalo's walk-through practice Wednesday.

Benford sat out of Sunday's game versus the Dolphins with a wrist injury, but Wednesday's injury report bodes well for his chances of suiting up in Week 10. If he can practice in full Thursday or Friday, he'll probably be able to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
