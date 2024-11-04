Christian Darrisaw Injury: Undergoes surgery

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Darrisaw underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Darrisaw will now be able to begin the recovery process after tearing his left ACL and MCL in the Vikings' Week 9 loss to the Rams. While Darrisaw remains sidelined for the remainder of the season, David Quessenberry is expected to continue serving as Minnesota's top left tackle.