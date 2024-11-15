Fantasy Football
Christian Elliss

Christian Elliss Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Elliss (abdomen) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

The Idaho product missed the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Bears due to an abdomen injury but practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, giving himself a chance to play Sunday. If Elliss is forced to miss his second consecutive game in Week 11, expect Curtis Jacobs to start alongside Jahlani Tavai in New England's linebacker corps.

Christian Elliss
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
