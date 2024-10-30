Christian Elliss Injury: Opens week as DNP
Elliss (abdomen) did not practice Wednesday.
Elliss logged a team-high nine tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets. However, it appears he may have injured his abdomen in the process, which kept him off the practice field Wednesday. Elliss will have two more chances this week to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's game against Tennessee.
