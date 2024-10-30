Fantasy Football
Christian Elliss

Christian Elliss Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Elliss (abdomen) did not practice Wednesday.

Elliss logged a team-high nine tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets. However, it appears he may have injured his abdomen in the process, which kept him off the practice field Wednesday. Elliss will have two more chances this week to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Christian Elliss
New England Patriots

