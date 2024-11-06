Fantasy Football
Christian Elliss

Christian Elliss Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Elliss (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday.

Elliss recorded six total tackles across 43 defensive snaps while playing through his abdomen issue in the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Titans. Wednesday's DNP could be a sign that his injury has worsened, and he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Week 10's matchup against the Bears.

Christian Elliss
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
