Christian Elliss Injury: Opens week as DNP
Elliss (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday.
Elliss recorded six total tackles across 43 defensive snaps while playing through his abdomen issue in the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Titans. Wednesday's DNP could be a sign that his injury has worsened, and he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Week 10's matchup against the Bears.
