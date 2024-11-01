Christian Elliss Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Elliss (abdomen) is questionable to play Sunday versus Tennessee.
Elliss opened the week as a non-participant at practice due to an abdomen injury, but he was able to log limited practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday, opening the door for him to play in Week 9. If the linebacker is unable to go, Raekwon McMillan is a candidate to draw the start in his place against the Titans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now