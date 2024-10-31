Christian Elliss Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Elliss (abdomen) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Elliss opened the week as a DNP due to an abdomen injury he likely picked up during the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets. His return to practice Thursday, even as a limited participant, is a step in the right direction, and Friday's injury report should provide clarity on Elliss' chances of playing against the Titans on Sunday. If he's unable to play, Raekwon McMillan could see snaps with the first-team defense at inside linebacker.