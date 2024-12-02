Christian Elliss News: Gets first pick as pro

Elliss recorded four tackles (three solo) and an interception during Sunday's 25-24 loss versus the Colts.

For the first interception of his career, Elliss found himself in the right place at the right time late in the first quarter when teammate Jahlani Tavai tipped an Anthony Richardson pass sky high. Despite the highlight play in Week 13, his production as a tackler isn't enough to keep him in the realm of IDP relevance for the fantasy playoffs in most formats.