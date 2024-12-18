Christian Elliss News: Past head injury
Elliss (head) was left off the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
The 25-year-old sustained a head injury in the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Cardinals, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's already recovered from the issue. With Elliss back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of New England's top inside linebackers in a divisional matchup against the Bills on Sunday.
