Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Elliss headshot

Christian Elliss News: Past head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Elliss (head) was left off the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.

The 25-year-old sustained a head injury in the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Cardinals, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's already recovered from the issue. With Elliss back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of New England's top inside linebackers in a divisional matchup against the Bills on Sunday.

Christian Elliss
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now