Christian Elliss News: Records career-high sacks total
Elliss played in 15 regular-season games (13 starts) in 2025, registering 94 tackles, three defensed passes and a forced fumble.
Elliss's regular-season tackle total was a career-best mark and ranked second on New England behind Robert Spillane. Elliss played in all four of the Patriots' postseason games as well, tallying 19 stops (including 1.0 sacks), two defensed passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Elliss is under contract through 2026, so he should again be a key part of the Patriots' defense next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Elliss See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Conference Championship Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips21 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter22 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter24 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers79 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips91 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Elliss See More