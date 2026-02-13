Christian Elliss News: Records career-high sacks total

Elliss played in 15 regular-season games (13 starts) in 2025, registering 94 tackles, three defensed passes and a forced fumble.

Elliss's regular-season tackle total was a career-best mark and ranked second on New England behind Robert Spillane. Elliss played in all four of the Patriots' postseason games as well, tallying 19 stops (including 1.0 sacks), two defensed passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Elliss is under contract through 2026, so he should again be a key part of the Patriots' defense next season.