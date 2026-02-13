Christian Elliss headshot

Christian Elliss News: Records career-high sacks total

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Elliss played in 15 regular-season games (13 starts) in 2025, registering 94 tackles, three defensed passes and a forced fumble.

Elliss's regular-season tackle total was a career-best mark and ranked second on New England behind Robert Spillane. Elliss played in all four of the Patriots' postseason games as well, tallying 19 stops (including 1.0 sacks), two defensed passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Elliss is under contract through 2026, so he should again be a key part of the Patriots' defense next season.

Christian Elliss
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Elliss See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Elliss See More
NFL Game Previews: Conference Championship Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Conference Championship Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
22 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
24 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
79 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
91 days ago