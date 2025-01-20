Christian Elliss News: Sees more defensive work in 2024

Elliss recorded 80 total tackles (42 solo), including 1.5 sacks, five passes defended, (including one interception) and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2024.

Elliss finished as the Patriots' third-leading tackler in 2024, setting new career highs in tackles, sacks, passes defended, interceptions and forced fumbles while playing 481 defensive snaps. The Idaho product made five starts this season, helping the Patriots' defense fill the void of the injured Ja'Whaun Bentley (pectoral), who tallied 347 total tackles from 2021 to 2023. Elliss is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Patriots will have the opportunity to match any offer he receives. If Elliss returns to New England in 2025, he's likely to serve as one of the team's top reserve inside linebackers.