Christian Elliss headshot

Christian Elliss News: Tendered by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Patriots tendered Elliss on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

By tendering Elliss, the Patriots will have the opportunity to match any offer that another team makes for the 26-year-old interior linebacker. Elliss mostly played on special teams at the start of the 2024 regular season, but he saw his role on the defense grow due to the absence of Ja'Whaun Bentley (pectoral). Elliss ended up drawing five starts last year and accumulated 80 tackles (42 solo), including 1.5 sacks, five passes defended (one interception) and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games.

