Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Gonzalez headshot

Christian Gonzalez Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Gonzalez (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The second-year pro from Oregon popped up on the Patriots' injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a calf injury, putting his Week 12 status in doubt. Gonzalez's potential absence could significantly impact a Patriots defense that may already be without both of its top safeties, Marte Mapu (neck) and Kyle Dugger (ankle). If Gonzalez is unable to play through the issue Sunday, expect Alex Austin to see increased work as one of New England's top outsider corners.

Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now