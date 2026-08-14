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Christian Gonzalez Injury: Expects to play Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:07pm

Coach Mike Vrabel expects Gonzalez (undisclosed) to play in the Patriots' Week 1 rematch with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, Chris Mason of masslive.com reports.

Gonzalez missed Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts and was not on the sideline for Thursday night's preseason opener. The cornerback is reportedly just resting with a minor injury, but the stalemate with the Patriots in regard to a contract extension for the young star may also come into play. Regardless of why Gonzalez has missed time during the preseason, it appears that the 24-year-old will be available to begin the regular season no matter where his contract situation ends up.

Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
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