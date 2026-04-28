Christian Gonzalez News: Contract option picked up

The Patriots have exercised Gonzalez's fifth-year contract option, Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports.

As a result of the expected move, Gonzalez -- who was a Pro Bowler last season -- is in line to earn $18.1 million in 2027. Beyond that, it's still plausible that the 2023 third-rounder could land a lucrative extension from the Patriots down the road. Gonzalez is coming of a 2025 regular season in which he recorded a career-high 69 tackles and 10 defensed passes in 14 games, while working as a starting cornerback opposite Carlton Davis.