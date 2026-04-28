Christian Gonzalez headshot

Christian Gonzalez News: Contract option picked up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Patriots have exercised Gonzalez's fifth-year contract option, Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports.

As a result of the expected move, Gonzalez -- who was a Pro Bowler last season -- is in line to earn $18.1 million in 2027. Beyond that, it's still plausible that the 2023 third-rounder could land a lucrative extension from the Patriots down the road. Gonzalez is coming of a 2025 regular season in which he recorded a career-high 69 tackles and 10 defensed passes in 14 games, while working as a starting cornerback opposite Carlton Davis.

Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Gonzalez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Gonzalez See More
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
80 days ago
NFL Picks and Props for Super Bowl LX
NFL
NFL Picks and Props for Super Bowl LX
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
80 days ago