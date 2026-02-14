Christian Gonzalez News: Enjoys another strong campaign
Gonzalez played in 14 regular-season contests (all starts) in 2025, recording 69 tackles and 10 defensed passes.
Gonzalez missed the first three games of the campaign due to a hamstring injury but was healthy enough to play the remainder of the season. He was a standout in pass coverage, earning his first career Pro Bowl nod. Gonzalez also shined in the postseason, notching 19 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and seven defensed passes (including an interception) along with a forced fumble across four contests. He'll be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, but given his standout play the past two years, it wouldn't be surprising if New England looks to ink him to an extension.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Gonzalez See More
-
Yahoo DFS Football
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips7 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Picks and Props for Super Bowl LX7 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Super Bowl Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips9 days ago
-
DFS NFL
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots9 days ago
-
NFL Reactions
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Gonzalez See More