Christian Gonzalez News: Enjoys another strong campaign

Gonzalez played in 14 regular-season contests (all starts) in 2025, recording 69 tackles and 10 defensed passes.

Gonzalez missed the first three games of the campaign due to a hamstring injury but was healthy enough to play the remainder of the season. He was a standout in pass coverage, earning his first career Pro Bowl nod. Gonzalez also shined in the postseason, notching 19 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and seven defensed passes (including an interception) along with a forced fumble across four contests. He'll be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, but given his standout play the past two years, it wouldn't be surprising if New England looks to ink him to an extension.