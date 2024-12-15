Christian Gonzalez News: Good to go Week 15
Gonzalez (shoulder) was deemed active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Gonzalez dealt with a shoulder injury that kept him limited during practice Wednesday through Friday. Nevertheless, the second-year pro will suit up and continue to serve as New England's top cornerback. Across 13 appearances this season, Gonzalez has accrued 55 tackles and eight passes defended, including two interceptions and a pick-six.
