Christian Gonzalez News: Picks off another pass Sunday

Gonzalez recorded six tackles (five solo) and an interception during Sunday's 25-24 loss versus the Colts.

Gonzalez sped all the way from one set of numbers to the other to jump in front of an Alec Pierce crossing route in the fourth quarter and collect his second interception of the season in Week 13. He'll be looking to continue to bolster his case for an All-Pro selection after the Patriots' bye in Week 14.