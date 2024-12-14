Fantasy Football
Christian Harris

Christian Harris Injury: Activated for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Harris (calf) was activated for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports, but he remains questionable to suit up.

Harris has yet to play a single snap this season after sustaining a calf injury during practice in July, but he could finally make his long-awaited debut Sunday. The linebacker appeared in 16 games for the Texans in 2023, notching 101 tackles (65 solo), 2.0 sacks, seven passes defended and one forced fumble.

Christian Harris
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
