Christian Harris Injury: Activated for Week 15

Harris (calf) was activated for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports, but he remains questionable to suit up.

Harris has yet to play a single snap this season after sustaining a calf injury during practice in July, but he could finally make his long-awaited debut Sunday. The linebacker appeared in 16 games for the Texans in 2023, notching 101 tackles (65 solo), 2.0 sacks, seven passes defended and one forced fumble.